Second “Funnel Week” coming to a close at Iowa Capitol

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, the state’s second “Funnel Week” is about to come to a close.

Bills will have to gain approval in the chamber it was introduced in, and a committee passage, or be cut.

One of the bills on the bubble would allow students at private schools to participate in sports and other extracurriculars at public schools.

However, they must live within the district’s boundaries, and their school cannot have offered that sport in the past two years.