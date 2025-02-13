Second draft of Minnesota child care licensing changes released for feedback

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s Department of Human Services is seeking new input on changes to draft licensing standards for family child care and child care centers.

The second draft of revised standards includes community input gathered from Summer 2024. The effort between the DHS and the Department of Children, Youth, and Families is part of the ongoing Child Care Regulation Modernization Project.

Starting February 24th, the DHS will hold information sessions to highlight updates in the licensing standards and invite communities to provide feedback.

Information on the second draft and how to register for information sessions can be found at the DHS website.