Second child dies of measles; CDC response team heading to Texas

(ABC 6 News) — The CDC is sending a response team to Texas to help control the growing measles outbreak.

Last week, the death of an 8-year-old girl marked the second child to succumb to the disease in the state’s worst outbreak in 30 years.

In February, an unvaccinated child died from measles, marking the first death in over a decade in the U.S.

“It’s very hard to see these kids. You see them struggling to breathe. They don’t want to eat or drink. They get dehydrated. They have high fever. They’re miserable,” said Dr. Summer Davies, a pediatrician for Texas Tech Physicians.

Across the nation, 600 cases have been reported in 21 states, which is more than double all the cases reported in 2024.

There has been one confirmed case of measles in Minnesota, but there have not been any cases confirmed in Iowa as of Monday.