Second Austin teen charged with illegal firearm possession following fatal shooting

(ABC 6 News) – A second teenager faces felony firearm charges in Austin.

Gavyn Riley Skattebo, 19, faces a charge of Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence.

During the investigation into a 16-year-old accused of murdering 27-year-old Opoka James Bot Lob Nathanael Feb. 15, the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) reviewed the contents of various cell phones.

RELATED: Mower County Attorney pushes for juvenile suspect in fatal shooting to be tried as adult – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to court documents, the BCA claims they found videos of Skattebo with an Glock 9X19 handgun with an extended magazine — one that looks “consistent with” a gun stolen from Nathanael.

Skattebo was found guilty of terroristic threats as a juvenile, according to court documents.

Skattebo is the second teenager arrested for alleged gun crimes following the fatal shooting.

Owyn Enrique Raul Bellikka, 18, faces one count of illegal possession of ammo/any firearm after videos surfaced of him shooting handguns with the juvenile murder suspect.

RELATED: Austin teen charged for illegal possession of firearm; video shows him shooting gun with juvenile suspect in fatal shooting – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Skattebo posted $25,000 bail on Thursday, March 19, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to appear again in Mower County Court March 31.