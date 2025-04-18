Second annual A Work of Art event in Austin to address food insecurity through students’ art

The second annual art exhibit, organized by Hormel Foods and United Way of Mower County, will showcase the artistic talents of Austin Public School students. Through their projects, students aim to convey a powerful message regarding food insecurity prevalent in their community. The initiative emphasizes the importance of engaging youth as future leaders, giving them a platform to express their concerns and ideas about important societal issues. Opening night is scheduled for Wednesday, April 23rd at 5 p.m. at the Spam Museum. This family-friendly event is free and encourages community participation to support and learn about food security.

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, local students will be putting their artistic skills on display to share a powerful message.

The Hometown Food Security Project led by Hormel Foods and United Way of Mower County will be holding its second annual A Work of Art event.

The event will address food insecurity in the area through the Austin Public Schools students’ art projects.

“The youth are our future. They’re our future leaders, and I just love giving them the opportunity to use their voices to talk about things that are important to them,” said Gema Alvarado of Hormel Foods.

Opening night for the exhibit will be taking place next Wednesday, April 23 starting at 5 p.m. at the Spam Museum.

The family friendly event is free to attend.