Seat belt uses reaches 10 year high in Minnesota

Seat belt use is at a nearly all-time high in Minnesota.

(ABC 6 News) – Officials say seat belt use is the highest it has been in Minnesota in the last ten years.

This comes as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) wraps up its most recent “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

“It’s very simple, either put that seat belt on and protect yourself and others, or the consequences can and very likely will be a traffic citation,” said DPS Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson.

DPS says the percentage of people buckling up this year is the second highest it’s been since 2010, with 94.7% of people wearing their seat belts.

It’s the fourth year in a row seat belt use has gone up in the state.

“That tells us that the vast majority of Minnesotans are making good decisions when they get behind the wheel to be safe and make sure that that seat belt is on,” said Hanson.

Safety officials stress the importance of buckling up whenever you get in a motor vehicle, as people who don’t wear their seat belts make up one-third of crash fatalities in Minnesota.