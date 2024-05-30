Seasons Hospice offers grief support with its ‘Dogs and Donuts’ group

By KAALTV

Seasons Hospice in Rochester is helping those anticipating the loss of a loved one with its 'Dogs and Donuts Anticipatory Grief Support Group.'

Seasons Hospice in Rochester is helping those anticipating the loss of a loved one with its 'Dogs and Donuts Anticipatory Grief Support Group.'

During each group meeting a therapy dog team will be present as people gain support and understanding during the difficult time.

The group meets every 4th Thursday of the month from 10-11 a.m. at the Seasons Hospice House.

For more information on Seasons Hospice and the services it provides go to seasonshospice.org.