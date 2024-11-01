Seasonal parking requirements in effect in Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, seasonal parking requirements are now in effect.

Alternate side parking begins at 2 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. regardless of the weather or street conditions.

Inside that timeframe, on even calendar dates, drivers should park on the side of the street with even house numbers and do the opposite on odd calendar dates.

Remember, the restriction only runs between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m., so outside of that timeframe, it doesn’t matter what side of the street you park on.

The requirements will be in place until April 1.