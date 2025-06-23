Search warrants reveal new details into Vance Boelter investigation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — New details have been revealed in the investigation into Vance Boelter, the accused killer in the attack on two Minnesota lawmakers.

Search warrants revealed his first phone call after the shootings was made to his son, David.

There is also new information on the surveillance photos taken that Saturday morning after the attack.

According to another search warrant, a representative of U.S. Bank reached out to police to report that Beolter is a customer and told them he used an ATM in Minneapolis, which is how police got the image of him so quickly.

Federal prosecutors say it’s possible Boelter, who has not entered a plea yet, could face the death penalty.

That decision will be made in Washington D.C. by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Boelter’s next federal court appearance will be in St. Paul on Friday.