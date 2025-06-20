Search warrants: Nearly 50 firearms, boxes of masks, $18K in cash found in Boelter’s home

Lawmaker Shootings Investigation

(KSTP News) – Investigators have unsealed search warrants that were executed during the search for Vance Boelter in connection with the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses early Saturday morning.

Property associated with Boelter

When authorities searched the vehicle that Boelter left at the Hortmans’ home in Brooklyn Park, they found a receipt for a Minneapolis storage unit rented in his name on June 10. Inside the storage unit, they found the following, amongst other things:

A duffel bag containing five body bags

Several gun cases

A blue bin containing gun cleaning supplies

Authorities searched Boelter’s property in Green Isle and found the following items, amongst other things:

Two boxes of masks in an outbuilding on the property

Three additional masks in a lean-to on the property

A notecard with the names of public officials and their states of residency

Nearly $18,000 in cash

Nearly 50 firearms stored throughout the home

Several computers and a cell phone

Digital search warrants

Boelter’s wife confirmed to police that her husband bought a silicone mask on Amazon recently. Authorities executed a search warrant on the Amazon account and received a spreadsheet of data from Amazon.

While being interviewed, Boelter’s wife told police that they had communicated using WhatsApp in the past. Authorities had requested a search warrant on Boelter’s account, which was connected to his phone number, to find location data to help authorities arrest him. They also requested a “pen register trap and trace” and 30 days of historical data on Boelter’s account.

Hortman neighborhood

Court documents state that evidence was collected from the following areas near the Hortmans’ home in Brooklyn Park:

The mask Boelter used was found in the woods on the 8800 block of Iverness Terrace

A light brown wig was found in the woods on the 8800 block of Iverness Terrace

A firearm and a partially loaded magazine were found in the woods behind the 8800 block of Iverness Terrace

A thigh holster was found in the woods behind the 4200 block of Edinbrook Terrace

A vest was found behind the 4100 block of Edinbrook Terrace

Two sleep masks were found behind the 4000 block of Edinbrook Terrace

A replica gun was found behind the 4000 block of Edinbrook Terrace.

A conceal and carry badge was found on a walking trail near the Edinburgh golf course

A holster was found behind the Edinburgh Country Club building

A flashlight was found behind the 8700 block of Hillswick Trail

Several spent cartridge casings and bullets were found inside the Hortmans’ home. There were also spent casings found in the yard and driveway.

Authorities were back searching the area on Friday.

Boelter’s person

Authorities executed search warrants to get Boelter’s DNA and the clothes he was wearing when he was arrested. These documents note that an additional handgun was found in the backpack Boelter was wearing when he was arrested.

KSTP’s 5 INVESTIGATES earlier this week obtained search warrants outlining the shooting spree inside the Hoffmans’ home. John and Yvette Hoffman are both recovering from their injuries and are in stable condition.