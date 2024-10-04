Search for new Iowa Lieutenant Governor continues

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, the search for a new Lieutenant Governor is continuing.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday she is looking at a list of candidates and evaluating goals, priorities, and interests.

This comes after Adam Gregg stepped down from the position last month.

Related: Iowa Lt. Gov. resigns

Reynolds did not give an exact timeline but says the decision likely will come after the election.