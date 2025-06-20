Search for evidence underway in connection to Hortman murders

(KSTP) – The Brooklyn Park Police Department said they are conducting another search of the Edinburgh Golf Course on Friday for evidence in connection with the targeted killing of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the subsequent break-in at the Hortman home.

Police said that detectives are searching the course Friday morning. The golf course is next to the Hortman home.

CHOPPER 5 captured crews searching a lake and pond on the golf course.

“There will be a police presence in the area. There is no danger to the public,” the department said.

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed Saturday morning in their home in what Governor Tim Walz called a targeted assassination. Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times by the same suspected gunman, Vance Boelter.

John and Yvette were taken to the hospital, where they have been recovering.

The search for Boelter led to a 43-hour manhunt, one of the largest in Minnesota’s history, before he was found near his Green Isle home and arrested by authorities on Sunday night.

Evidence at this time points to Boelter acting alone, Brooklyn Park Police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday. The investigation is now being led by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office.

