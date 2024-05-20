Search Continues for missing kayaker

Missing IA Kayaker

(Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office) – On Sunday, May 19, 2024, at around 12:16 pm, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing 39-year-old male kayaker. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office immediately began investigating. The kayaker was alone and had launched onto the Upper Iowa River around 2 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2024 (the day prior). The last known location of the kayaker was on the river near the Freeport area at around 6 pm, Saturday, May 18, 2024. A short time after the investigation was initiated, the capsized kayak was located in the middle of the Upper Iowa River just below the Upper Dam. Several other items belonging to the kayaker were also located in the river below the Upper Dam.

The Decorah Fire Department and the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search of the river from Freeport to the Lower Dam. This search included a jet boat, sonar, and drone technology. The kayaker has not been located and search and recovery efforts are continuing.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Decorah Fire Department, Winneshiek County Emergency Management, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. If anyone has any information regarding this situation, please call the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 563-382-04268.