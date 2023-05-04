Search continues for Madeline Kingsbury; vigil planned Friday

(ABC 6 News) – A prayer vigil for missing Winona mother, Madeline Kingsbury, is planned for Friday night in Winona.

“Shining a Light for Madeline” community gathering and prayer service will take place at Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The 26-year-old mother vanished more than one month ago. Back on the morning of March 31, Megan Kingsbury, Madeline’s sister, got a brief text from Madeline and that was the last time she heard from her.

Law enforcement continues to investigate her disappearance.

Winona police say on March 31, Madeline returned home with the father of her children, Adam Fravel, after dropping them off at daycare around 8:15 a.m.

Investigators say Fravel told them he left the house in her minivan around 10:00 a.m., and when he returned early that afternoon, she wasn’t there. He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

Over the last month, law enforcement has used sonar to look in waterways, combed fields and searched the sides of roadways. Hundreds of community volunteers have also participated in several organized searches looking for Kingsbury.

“We’re doing different types of searches every day, following up on tips we received,” said Ben Klinger, emergency management coordinator for the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

Klinger explains law enforcement are keeping all avenues surrounding Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance open and urge land owners in the Winona, Houston and Fillmore County area to check their property for any signs of disturbance or suspicious activity.

“If you know of abandoned homesteads in Winona, Houston, Fillmore county area, abandoned wells, abandoned cisterns, especially close to roadways, if you continue to report those to us, or Crime Stoppers,” Klinger said.

Kingsbury’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

