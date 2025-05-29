SE Minnesota students to receive varsity letter for community service

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, the United Way of Southeastern Minnesota is recognizing local students for their commitment to giving back to the community.

United Way’s Varsity Letter in Community Service honors students from Dodge, Fillmore, Olmsted, and Winona counties who volunteer for 100 hours of community service over one year. According to United Way, many applicants surpass the 100 hour mark.

This year, 35 local high school students who have combined volunteered for over 5,000 hours to give back to their communities will be honored. That includes 20 students from Stewartville, 9 from Byron, 5 from Rochester, and 1 from Rushford.

They will be awarded during a ceremony at the Woodlake Meeting Center in Rochester from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 29th.