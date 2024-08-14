SE Crisis Center cited for failure to report critical incidents

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester children’s residential facility received a correction order after failing to report five critical incidents to the Minnesota Department of Human Services in a timely manner.

According to the correction order, embedded at the end of this article, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center Nexus (2121 Campus Drive SE, Rochester) waited between 21 and 310 days to report various incidents to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

According to MN Statutes, children’s residential facilities must report critical incidents “that involve or endanger the life or safety of the resident or others” within 10 days.

ABC 6 News reached out to the SE Regional Crisis Center for comment Wednesday morning, but has not received a response.

Sarah Berg, the deputy communications director for the MN DHS, said the following incidents meet the definition of a “critical incident:” suicide, attempted suicide, homicide, death of a resident, injury that is either life-threatening or requires medical treatment, fire which requires fire department response, alleged maltreatment of a resident, assault of a resident, assault by a resident, client-to-client sexual contact, or other act or situation which would require a response by law enforcement, the fire department, an ambulance, or another emergency response provider.

Berg was unable to share specifics about the critical incidents the Crisis Center Nexus failed to report, based on data privacy laws.

The MN DHS correction order states that the Crisis Center must immediately “ensure the reporting of critical incidents meets all applicable requirements.”