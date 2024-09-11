School shooting threat in Elgin on Wednesday morning

(ABC 6 News) — The Plainview Police Department (PPD) responded to an alleged threat of violence to happen at the PEM 7-8 building in Elgin.

PPD also worked with the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Highway Patrol on this incident.

Students and staff at the 7-8 building were searched prior to entering the building, and school lockers and grounds were also searched. Officers were stationed at the 4-6 building in Elgin along with the elementary and high school campus.

According to a press release from PPD, the message threatening violence was sent from an unknown Snapchat account.

The case is under investigation by PPD with assistance from the FBI. PPD says there is not an imminent threat of violence, but it asks the community to remain vigilant. Alert teachers, parents, and law enforcement if you see or hear something suspicious.