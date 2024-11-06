School referendums pass and fail across the area

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Seven school districts across southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa asked voters to approve referendums on Election Day.

In Rochester, it was a second attempt by the district to secure what it says is much needed funding. However unlike in 2023, when Rochester Public Schools sought approval for a technology levy, this year RPS is looking to receive an operating levy, which can be used for a wider range of day-to-day expenses.

The levy would generate $19.4 million annually for the district for ten years, subject to increase yearly at the rate of inflation. This would increase funding to $1,133 per student.

The referendum passed with 57% of voters in favor.

Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel provided a statement on the referendum’s success, saying:

“The community’s approval of the Ignite Student Learning Referendum will enable Rochester Public Schools (RPS) to avoid closing schools, raising class sizes, and making major cuts to positions and programs that serve our students. It will provide RPS with the financial stability we need to continue implementing our ambitious strategic plan and to remain focused on our academic mission. Most importantly, it is an investment in our students that will pay off in the skilled workforce that Rochester needs to thrive in the decades ahead. We look forward to providing regular updates to the community on how the referendum funds are being used, and we will work hard to continue earning and strengthening the trust that the community has placed in us through its approval of the referendum on November 5, 2024.”

Byron schools asked voters to approve an operating levy of $1.9 million annually for ten years, which would increase funds by $800 per student. This was rejected with 58% of votes against the referendum.

This district says this will force it to increase class sizes, reduce support services for students, eliminate course offerings and reduce or eliminate extra-curricular programs.

Voters rejected Dover-Eyota’s operating levy to increase funds by $950 per student, with 64% of voters against the referendum.

According to the district’s website, the levy failing means it will have to reduce $400-$500k in expenses for the 2025-2026 school year, including reducing staff and discontinuing some athletic/activity programming.

Fillmore Central asked voters to replace its current referendum of $292.15 per student with one of $1,127 per student. This failed with 58% of voters rejecting the new levy.

The district’s website says a failed referendum means it may increase class sizes, eliminate classroom support positions, eliminate programs, change bussing routes and/or implement additional fees.

Kingsland Public Schools had two referendum questions on the ballot, the second only able to pass if the first also passed.

The first question asked for a maximum of $8.9 million for building maintenance improvements, while the second asked for a maximum of $11.5 million for a new gym, locker rooms and gym equipment. Voters answered “yes” on the first question, but “no” on the second.

In Iowa, the two local school referendums both saw success.

Voters approved Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community Schools bond referendum to improve HVAC equipment and security at the high school’s entrance, among other repairs, up to $21.4 million. This passed with 67% of votes.

West Fork’s bond referendum also passed with 63% of votes, approving repairs to HVAC systems, roofs and water piping, up to $16.8 million.