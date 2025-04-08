School cell phone restriction bill passes in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A bill to keep kids focused in school has passed the Iowa legislature.

The bill requires schools to adopt a policy banning the use of a cell phone during class. Each school’s policy would be made public, sent to the Department of Education, and be given to every district parent or guardian.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement on Tuesday saying the following:

“Digital distractions are at an all-time high, disrupting focus, learning, and productivity in our classrooms,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Iowa students deserve to learn free from the disruption of personal electronic devices to fully focus on their education. We’ve seen tremendous progress in student behavior and engagement at our schools that have already implemented such policies. I look forward to signing this bill, allowing every Iowa student to once again prioritize learning.”