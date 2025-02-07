School cell phone ban bill advances in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa lawmakers have advanced a bill to restrict using personal electronic devices inside classrooms.

Governor Kim Reynolds introduced the bill in January, which limits devices like cell phones, smart phones, video game devices, and portable media players.

It would also require a minimum standard to be put in place by all Iowa schools by July 1 and require schools to provide a class on the effects of social media for sixth through eighth graders.

The bill has made it through a Senate subcommittee, but it is stuck in the same committee in the House.