(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester Public Schools Bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash at 7:32 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the Rochester Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Third Avenue Southeast and 12 Street Southeast.

Preliminary police reports indicate the pickup truck rear-ended the school bus.

Rochester Public Schools have confirmed there were no children injured in the crash. The driver of the truck was also uninjured.