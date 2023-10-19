School Board Urges Voters to Vote Yes

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The upcoming RPS referendum is coming to the ballot on November 7th, and its aiming to help the district tighten security.

The referendum is asking for 10 point one million dollars annually over the next ten years. School board chair Cathy Nathan warns if it doesn’t pass cyber security isn’t the only thing at risk.

“If the referendum does not pass. We will have to make ten million dollars in budget cuts and that will not allow us to maintain class sizes at their current level,” said Nathan.

Early voting is now open and of course you can vote in person on election day. For more information on how and where to vote (Click Here)