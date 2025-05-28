Scam Jam held in Rochester to educate community on financial scams

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Scams are everywhere, and they are getting more complicated with advancing technology.

That is why many headed to the Scam Jam event in Rochester on Wednesday to learn more about the risks posed by these scams.

People connected with local, state, and federal resources to protect themselves from scams looking to steal money, even complicated ones dealing with cryptocurrency.

“Here in Rochester, there was a case of someone who was being convinced to convert their life savings into physical gold and hand it off to scammers who were right here in the community,” said Jay Haapala, the associate state director of AARP Minnesota.

Experts say the best way to make sure you don’t become a victim of these scams is to keep track and report any suspicious activity in your financial accounts and stay within the banking system where there are regulations to keep you and your money safe.

For more information on how to spot a scam, click here.

To report a scam, click here.