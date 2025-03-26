Sarah Petersen’s defense asking for probation in case involving twin sister

(ABC 6 News) – Sarah Petersen and her defense team are asking the judge in her criminal case for probation ahead of her sentencing next week.

Sarah originally faced 16 charges for telling Fillmore County law enforcement that she, not her identical twin sister Samantha Petersen, caused a crash that killed two children in an Amish buggy on County Road 1 while on their way to school in 2023.

Law enforcement later learned that Samantha allegedly caused the crash and had methamphetamine in her system.

Back in Feb. of 2025, Sarah pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular operation in the deadly crash.

Her attorney, Daniel McIntosh, argued that Sarah is “particularly amendable to probation” and “individualized treatment”, pointing out that Sarah entered a guilty plea.

McIntosh also motioned to waive restitution payments because “Ms. Petersen’s acts, omissions, or conduct for which she was convicted did not directly cause any of the losses.”

Sarah Petersen’s sentencing is set for March 31 and ABC 6 News will have cameras inside the courtroom.

Samantha Petersen has a plea hearing on June 9.