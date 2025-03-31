Sarah Petersen sentenced to 90 days in jail for role in fatal Fillmore County buggy crash

(ABC 6 News) — Sarah Petersen has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for her role in a fatal Fillmore County buggy crash that took place in 2023.

Petersen will also serve 120 days of house arrest and faces a fine of $1500.

In February, Petersen pleaded guilty to two counts of taking responsibility for criminal acts–great bodily harm, any amount of schedule 1 or 2 substance in body.

Petersen originally faced 16 charges for telling Fillmore County law enforcement that she, not her identical twin sister, Samantha, had caused the crash that killed two children in an Amish buggy on County Road 1.

Petersen will report to Fillmore County Jail by April 25.