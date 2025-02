Samantha Petersen plea hearing date set for fatal buggy crash

(ABC 6 News) — A plea hearing for Samantha Petersen has been set regarding a fatal buggy crash on Fillmore County Road 1 in 2023.

Related: Petersen twins file motion to dismiss fatal CR 1 crash charges; documents explained

The hearing will take place on June 9 with a jury trial set to begin on July 14.

This comes after Sarah Petersen, Samantha’s twin, pleaded guilty to taking responsibility for the crash back in December.

Related: One Petersen twin pleads guilty in fatal crash with Amish buggy

Samantha Petersen entered a not guilty plea in September 2024.