Salvation Army hosts annual Christmas dinner

(ABC 6 News)- It’s an event most people at the Salvation Army look forward to every year. The Christmas dinner. A gift, you could say, to their guests leading up to the holidays.

And it’s not just any meal, but delicious ham, potatoes, corn, and all the fixings. A real feast that was really appreciated.

“The meal was delicious and everybody went well out of their way. The cook was amazing, everyone that helped her. It was delicious,” said Paris High, a dinner attendee.

One member of the community saying she doesn’t stay at the Salvation Army, but chooses to come down every year, saying it really lifts her spirits to keep company to those who need it.

“They’re going through a hard time. It’s Christmas time. They’re sad. A lot of them are sad, a lot of them don’t know where they’re going, and it’s just nice to sit with them and show you’re love. Just spread love and kindness. Just listening to someone and being there, it’s the best,” High said.

And her generosity doesn’t stop there. Single handily, Paris has helped 98 people experiencing homelessness, connect with resources to help them in their struggles.

“I think that’s important if we would all do that, and try to lift people up and get them through because holidays are sad. A lot of people don’t have people like we do,” said High.

And it’s not just about the meal either, Salvation Army and it’s volunteers say the most important thing, is bringing people together.

“That’s what this is about today, is to continue with Christmas spirit, sharing Christmas joy, and having just fellowship and time together,” said Candace Voeller, Major of the Salvation Army in Rochester.

This is an annual tradition at the Salvation Army, and is set to continue next year.