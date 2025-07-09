Rochester Salvation Army collecting school supplies at Walmart

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Salvation Army is collecting school supplies for students in need this week.

It starts on Wednesday July 9 and runs through Friday July 11.

All you have to do is go to either of the Walmart’s in Rochester and drop off your items in the colorful boxes that will be placed in the entryways.

The Salvation Army event is meant to collect items that aren’t being accepted during the ongoing United Way of Southeast Minnesota’s “Running Start for School” program and others school supply drives like it, but that students still need.

Some of the most needed items include scissors, graphing paper, graphing calculators, hygiene supplies, and gym shoes.

They’re especially looking for items meant for older kids, who sometimes get forgotten during these kinds of events.

“I know how much people love to give things for small children, but we have kids in this community who are about to turn 18 and sometimes they need support with things that they need to get through school and their things don’t necessarily involve colored markers and colored paper.” said Rebecca Snapp, the Director of Community Engagement for the Rochester Salvation Army.

Donated items will be distributed to students directly at the beginning of the upcoming school year.

A full list of the most requested items will be posted on the boxes.