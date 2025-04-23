Salvation Army celebrates 30th anniversary

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Chamber of Commerce helping the Salvation Army Good Samaritan Clinic celebrate 30 years of serving Olmsted County.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22 to commemorate the occasion. Staff and volunteers from the Salvation Army will be present at the event.

The clinic provides healthcare for less fortunate and uninsured members of the community. Among the services it offers is a full pharmacy for patients to get their prescriptions.