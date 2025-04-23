Salvation Army celebrates 30 years of serving Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Salvation Army celebrated 30 years of serving Rochester on Wednesday.

The Good Samaritan Health Clinic off of North Broadway Avenue provides healthcare for the uninsured and income eligible members of the community.

It provides services like dental care, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and much more.

