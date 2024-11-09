Salvation Army begins bell ringing season

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Salvation Army began its bell ringing season on Friday, Nov. 8.

For a group of local Vietnam veterans, bell ringing each year is an annual tradition.

“We’ve been trying to help out with this for years, so do it a couple of times a year and keep plugging away,” Joel Skauge said.

It’s not only about raising money, it’s also about meeting people and spreading cheer during the holiday season.

After natural disasters like hurricanes and flooding left thousands across the country devastated, this group said the work of the salvation army is more important than ever.

“With all the floods and hurricanes and all that stuff, they need lots of money for that stuff so.. bell ring were just doing what we can,” Skauge said.

Taking a few hours out of their day to give back and encourage others to donate is something they said is worth it.

“We have the time, as retirees, for this type of work when a lot of other people probably don’t, so might as well make use of our time as good as we can,” Gene Kelzer said.

Bell ringers raised $451,415.78, and this year they are hoping to raise $1.1 million dollars.

The bell ringing season ends on Dec. 24.