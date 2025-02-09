Salt’s negative impacts on your car

An abundance of salt on the roads could cause your vehicle to rust.

(ABC 6 News) – Salt is always a sure thing that comes with snow across Minnesota and Iowa, and while it may help us get to where we need to go safer during winter weather, it can have a negative effect on the thing you are using to get there… your car.

Road salt and table salt are two highly different things. Road salt is far more acidic, and has the capability to eat away at metal over time.

If salt is left on a vehicles frame or exterior for longer periods of time, it can lead to erosion and overall degradation of your vehicle, according to Justin Koball, owner and operator of Precision Detailing.

“It’s really detrimental to your vehicles, especially if you don’t have them protected. If you leave, obviously, salt on too long, it just wears and tears on the vehicle, breaks them down a lot faster.” says Justin.

Unfortunately, once rust starts to form, it is extremely difficult to get rid of, and often gradually spreads regardless of upkeep and maintenance according to experts.

Ways to avoid the rusting of your vehicle? Getting a car wash once a week is a good first step. This includes an under carriage wash as well. One of the best times to get a car wash is after it snows and the roads are dry.

Another step you can take is to get a protective coating on your car. This can help protect your vehicle from rusting over time.

There are multiple detailing shops around Rochester that provide coating for rust protection, such as Precision Detailing and Discount Details.