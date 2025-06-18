Salt & Light Partners receives $20,000 grant towards support for first responders, community

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — $20,000 is headed to the Rochester chaplaincy group in charge of supporting first responders, Salt & Light Partners.

The group is dedicated to providing both emotional and spiritual support to those who need it.

It holds events, provides counseling, and is even called to tragic scenes to help families process difficult news.

The Mayo Employees Federal Credit Union and the Funeral Home Loan Bank of Des Moines says the money will help in more ways than one.

