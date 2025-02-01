Salt & Light Partners offer support for Rochester first responders

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For the Rochester Fire and Police Departments, the job always comes first, but there is someone behind the scenes helping them through it all.

Whether your kitchen has just gone up in flames, or you just got rear-ended, in Rochester, you never have to worry about someone showing up to help.

It is a blessing many can take for granted because we do not see the worst day, every day.

“When we see life and death on a fairly frequent basis, and some of it can be quite traumatic, not just in the physical sense of what happened to our patient, but then traumatic for us as first responders,” said Capt. Isaac Molin of RFD.

However, they are not alone.

For four years, chaplains with Salt & Light Partners have been there for every moment when any first responder needs their help and support.

They’re also there for you, no matter what you believe in.

“That chaplain will actually show up on the emergency scene, and their role there is helping the folks who’ve just had their house burned down, and they’ve experienced a traumatic event and need help,” Capt. Molin said.

“Sometimes that means calling relatives to notify them of a death when they can’t talk because they’re so grief-stricken, and sometimes it takes hours and hours for that to happen, and we’ll stay with them until they’re ready to see us go,” said George Beech, the executive director of Salt & Light Partners.

Salt & Light Partners has been a staple in the community through the good and the bad, and they keep our first responders going.

The organization is all possible because of generous donations from the community, and they cannot do it without you.

That is why Salt & Light Partners is hosting the Hearts for Heroes Gala on March 14 for all the local first responders and chaplains. If you would like to buy a ticket, you can do so by clicking here.