Salt & Light Partners hosts third annual Hearts for Heroes Gala

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Salt & Light Partners hosted its third annual Hearts for Heroes Gala on Friday night at the Rochester Events Center.

ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson MC’d the event.

Salt & Light Partners is a nonprofit group of chaplains that work to support first responders in the community.

Related: Salt & Light Partners offer support for Rochester first responders

Their mission is to provide first responders with emotional and spiritual support as our local heroes often encounter harrowing incidents.

Related: RPD leans on Salt & Light Partners through trauma

“We are there beside them in good times and bad and also help their family members and citizens on probably the worst day of their lives when police and fire show up,” said Executive Director George Beech.

The event featured a live auction with items including everything from golf to getaways.

All money raised will go towards supporting the work Salt & Light Partners does, and they say every dollar goes back into the community.

For more information on Salt & Light Partners, click here.