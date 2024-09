(ABC 6 News) — The CDC is tracking a salmonella outbreak linked to eggs from Wisconsin.

All eggs from Milo’s Poultry Farms and Tony’s Fresh Market are being recalled regardless of the expiration date.

At least 65 people have gotten sick across nine states including Minnesota, though the CDC believes that number is actually much higher.

If you have any of these eggs, throw them out and carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces they touched.