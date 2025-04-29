Sal Vulcano bringing tour to Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s big news for fans of the show “Impractical Jokers” as Sal Vulcano is coming to Rochester this fall.

Vulcano will be taking the stage at the Mayo Civic Center on September 26 for his “Everything Is Fine” tour.

The announcement comes after the release of his solo stand up special “Terrified.”

Tickets to see Vulcano will go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m.