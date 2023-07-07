Saint Louis County man found dead in freezer

(ABC 6 News) – A Saint Louis County man was found dead in a freezer in Biwabik last month, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Police say 34-year-old Brandon Buschman from Babbitt, was last seen by people fleeing from the upstairs area of a home, due to a law enforcement presence. Buschman had an outstanding warrant for this arrest.

Investigators said evidence shows Buschman went into a freezer on his own. It was not on, but could not be opened from the inside. It was in the basement of the home, which had been unoccupied since February 2023.

Police say they are continuing to narrow down the timeline regarding the last time Buschman was seen alive.

The Gilbert Police Department was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, East Range Police Department, Chisholm Police Department and Babbitt Police Department in this investigation.