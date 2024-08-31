Saint Charles Police arrest woman following domestic dispute

(ABC 6 News) – A woman was arrested in Saint Charles on Thursday following reports of a domestic dispute.

According to a press release from the Saint Charles Police Department, they received the report at 3:42 p.m. and responded to the scene near the 1500 block of Church Avenue.

They located a male claiming he was physically assaulted by his former significant other, Bobbi Jo Perrault of Mapleton, MN. Officers found out she had an active felony 1st Degree Controlled Substance warrant out for her arrest.

Perrault fled on foot before officers could speak to her, and she was later found after breaking into someone’s home.

She was arrested on multiple counts of assault, domestic assault, criminal damage to property, burglary, probation violation, and for her active warrant.