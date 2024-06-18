Safety reminders for Highway 56 reconstruction project in LeRoy
(ABC 6 News) – The Highway 56 reconstruction project in LeRoy is continuing to make progress, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has some safety reminders for drivers:
- The west and east ends of town will continue to have work that require full reconstruction and sidewalk replacement. When you have questions about reaching a destination, contact Tim Heins, 507-208-3840 or Trevor Minnich, 507-272-3142. They are with the contractor. If you have issues, they can help determine if there’s something that can be done.
- You can reach downtown businesses by selecting the crossing road that is open, Mower Co. Rd. 12/Broadway.
- Don’t go around barricaded roads. And, do not drive on people’s properties.
- You may use public roads to get to your destinations, but do not use roads if your vehicle is not suited for the road. Detours may make your trip longer, but they are safe routes and you will be able to reach your destinations. All LeRoy businesses are open and interested in your patronage.
- Semi tractor-trailers must use the established detour routes. There have been instances where the detours were not followed, which is a safety concern. This has caused difficulties or damage when a truck needed to back out and has even caused road closures.
Detours
- Stage 2a started in April and it is anticipated to be finished early July. During this stage, crews are working between Co. Rd. 56 to S Mather St. and Everett St. and east of Ada St. Traffic will be detoured along county roads 12, 53 and 11, as well as W Co. Rd. and 105th St. View the town detour map and the extended detour map.
- Stage 2b started June 3 and is scheduled to end mid-August. Crews will work between Co. Rd. 56 to S Mather St. Traffic will be detoured along county roads 12, 53 and 11. View the town detour map and the extended detour map.
- Stage 3 is scheduled from late July to mid-October. Once stages 2a and 2b are complete, crews will work between S Mather St. and Everett St. Traffic will be detoured south of Co. Rd. 56 and N Mather St. View the detour map.