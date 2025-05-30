Safety concern cancels last day of school for Ellis and IJ Holton

(ABC 6 News) – Two schools in Mower County have canceled their last day of classes due to a potential safety concern, according to Austin Public Schools.

On Facebook and in an email sent to parents, APS says on Thursday, May 29, it received information about a possible safety concern involving Ellis Middle School students. Due to this report, APS has cancelled classes for Ellis, and for IJ Holton due to its proximity.

APS says it is working with law enforcement to investigate and are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of the community.

The school district also reminds the community that all threats of violence, even those made in jest, are taken seriously and may result in student discipline. If you or your student receive any information about a potential threat, call 911 to report it.