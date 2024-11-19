Russia increases nuclear weapon threat

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new warning from Russia was issued Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for Russia’s use of its nuclear weapons.

According to a spokesperson, this means Ukraine’s use of non-nuclear weapons from the west against Russia can prompt a nuclear response.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says now is the time to push Russia towards the negotiating table.

In Ukraine, at least 10 people were killed and 13 injured in a Russian drone attack on a hospital and two high rise buildings.

Tuesday marks 1000 days of war between Russia and Ukraine.