Rushford woman in hospital after hitting a deer in Winona County Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – A Rushford woman is in the hospital after striking a deer on the interstate in Winona County Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 6:51 a.m. on Interstate 90.

Leann Salwey, 55, was driving east on 1-90 when she hit a deer.

Salwey was brought to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Dakota Fire and Tri State Ambulance also assisted at the scene.