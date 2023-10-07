Rushford woman in hospital after hitting a deer in Winona County Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – A Rushford woman is in the hospital after striking a deer on the interstate in Winona County Saturday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 6:51 a.m. on Interstate 90.
Leann Salwey, 55, was driving east on 1-90 when she hit a deer.
Salwey was brought to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Dakota Fire and Tri State Ambulance also assisted at the scene.