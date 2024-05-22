Rural, gravel roads in Iowa closed after heavy rain

(ABC 6 News) – In Western Hancock County Iowa just Southwest of Britt, it’s hard to find a field not affected by flooding. According to the Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffinton, the area has received anywhere from three to six inches of water, with more rain in the forecast.

“We’re inundated right now when it comes to flooding, we’ve got plenty of water and it’s not gonna take much more rain to continue that flash flood element and then the flood element,” says Buffington.

Northern Iowa’s low-lying areas located near rivers and creeks are especially hard hit. The rainfall can also be seen in ditches and culverts. However, it is roads that can cause a safety issue.

“With that flowing water, it doesn’t take very much pressure to knock somebody off their feet or even lift a car,” explains Buffington.

With the high waters, drivers are reminded not to drive through a road that is blocked off. the National Weather Service says to “Turn around, don’t drown,” and instead find an alternate route. A full-sized SUV can be swept away in 18 to 24 inches of water.

“Flooding is the deadliest natural hazard here in the United States because people don’t take heed to those warnings; they end up deciding, well the road’s always been there. They jump in, drive through with their vehicle end up drowning and we don’t want to have any of that,” says Buffington.

The Winnebago River in Mason City is predicted to enter its beginning flood stages soon, with the National Weather Service expecting it to crest at eight feet high on May 22nd.