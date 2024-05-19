Runners participate in the 2024 Med City Marathon

This yearly event invites people to try the 26-mile run and it's something avid runners look forward to. The course started near the Rochester International Airport and ended on 1st avenue southwest.

(ABC 6 News) – The annual Med City Marathon event invites people to try the 26-mile run, and it’s something avid runners look forward to.

The course started near the Rochester International Airport and ended on 1st Avenue SW.

For some, this was their first time running the Med City Marathon. For others, like for Kayla Fortino from Chicago, it was their first marathon ever.

“I wanted to try to run a marathon before Chicago in the fall and I had never been to Minnesota so I chose this one because it looked like it would be a good time,” said Kayla Fortino.

Fans on the sidelines cheered runners on from start to finish, giving them the strength to push through.

As runners paced themselves along the course, many took notice of the trail itself.

“Awesome, Rochester is really, really nice, I was very much impressed, I love the fact that we get to run along the river at the end, very, very nice, I would do this run again,” half-marathon runner Dan Fortino said.

As runners crossed the finish line, they received their medals and much needed hydration.

There, they got to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones with live music and receiving a well-deserved rest after a long race.

The Med City Marathon has wrapped up another year of festivity. Now runners can rest up and hopefully do it again next year.