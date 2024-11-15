Rules being finalized for Iowa book ban law

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, there is now further guidance of the state’s book ban law as the school process is being finalized.

The law, passed last year, bans books depicting sex acts from school libraries.

One of the changes made by the Board of Education requires districts to update an online list of books in their libraries twice per year.

Administrators must also ensure students only have access to age-appropriate material.

Any district that does not comply will be penalized. There is a public hearing coming up on December 11 before the guidelines are finalized.