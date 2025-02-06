RSV cases peaking in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — If you have children or seniors in your family, you know that we are right in the middle of flu and virus season.

The Minnesota Department of Health says it is seeing peak activity of the respiratory virus RSV, which is close to the peak we saw last season around this time.

The department says of about 164 RSV hospitalizations statewide, 88 are children four years old or younger, and 70 cases are age 65 or older.

“When you start running into problems is when the child has trouble breathing. So you notice things like they’re using their belly to breathe, much faster than they typically breathe,” said Dr. Andrew Kim, a pediatric critical care physician at M Health Fairview.

Experts say other warning signs of RSV include a runny nose and a cough.

If you are experiencing these symptoms, be sure to contact your doctor and stay home as RSV is highly contagious.