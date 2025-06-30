RPU warns of door-to-door solar sales

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Utilities is urging its customers to use caution when dealing with door-to-door solar ownership sales.

It comes as RPU has received reports of door-to-door and phone salespeople promoting third-party solar ownership arrangements. RPU says these arrangements are not permitted under Minnesota law and may not accurately reflect the true cost of owning solar.

According to RPU, the sales tactics typically involve high-pressure pitches urging quick action and promoting “zero money down deals.” Those offers could be misleading and possibly lead to contracts that violate state statutes and utility regulations.

RPU has the exclusive right under the Minnesota Public Utilities Act to provide retail electric service to customers within its service area. That means third-party vendors can’t own and operate solar systems that sell electricity directly to customers in Rochester.

If someone approaches you with one of these offers, RPU recommends doing the following:

Ask to see a valid peddler’s license

Contact RPU Customer Care at 507-280-1500 or customercare@rpu.org to verify solar-related claims

Report any suspicious activity to local authorities

RPU provides resources for customers interested in installing solar systems that comply with Minnesota laws and utility guidelines.