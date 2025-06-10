RPU warns customers of scam calls

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Utilities warns customers to be on the look out for calls from scammers pretending to be from RPU.

According to RPU’s Facebook post, the scammers will pretend to be from RPU and threaten disconnection if an immediate payment is not made, even when accounts are current. They say that in some cases, scammers are even leaving phone numbers for customers to call back.

RPU advises customers to not share any personal or payment information with anyone who calls unexpectedly with this message. If you are ever in doubt, hang up and call RPU directly at 507-280-1500 to verify.