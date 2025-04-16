RPU to host Arbor Day celebration

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With temperatures staying warm, now is the time to get outside and enjoy nature., and Rochester Public Utilities is giving you a chance to do just that with its Arbor Day celebration.

The event will take place at Cascade Lake Park next Friday, April 25.

It will feature free food, tree giveaways, and activities for all ages.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.